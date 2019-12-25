Joy Junction helps needy families celebrate Christmas

Some of the things they are missing, a lot of people might take for granted.

The shelter has a Christmas tree and decorations out.

Wednesday morning, Eric Stanley got to play Santa Claus.

"Just seeing them here with their families and their joy in their heart, their faces when they saw Santa. That was enough," Stanley said.

However, some families still wish they will one day have a place of their own to celebrate holidays.

"A house for Christmas is what he (her son) wanted. Above anything else," said Tamra Merrell, a mother.

Joy Junction gets plenty of volunteers during the holidays, but don't have enough the rest of the year.

They would like some extra help all the time, or donations.

