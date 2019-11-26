Joy Junction prepares to serve Thanksgiving meals

"We serve as many as 14,000 people on Thanksgiving Day," said Jennifer Sandoval, Joy Junction's chief operations officer. "It's a pleasure. We are so glad that we continue doing that."

Sandoval says they're continuing the work Dr. Jeremy Reynalds left behind last year when he passed away. As long as volunteers and donations are there, she says his legacy will continue.

"We would love to continue serving this Thanksgiving meal for the population," she said.