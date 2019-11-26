Joy Junction prepares to serve Thanksgiving meals

Casey Torres
Updated: November 26, 2019 11:40 AM
Created: November 26, 2019 11:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Inside Joy Junction on Second Street – there's always a busy kitchen full of cooks. But the week of Thanksgiving is always one of their busiest times of year.
"We're working like two, three weeks before," said Josie Griego, Joy Junction's kitchen manager. "It's worth it."
She's prepped Thanksgiving meals with Joy Junction for the past four years.
This year, the nonprofit will be serving meals Wednesday at the Albuquerque Convention Center at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. More meals will be served at the shelter on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"We serve as many as 14,000 people on Thanksgiving Day," said Jennifer Sandoval, Joy Junction's chief operations officer. "It's a pleasure. We are so glad that we continue doing that."
Sandoval says they're continuing the work Dr. Jeremy Reynalds left behind last year when he passed away. As long as volunteers and donations are there, she says his legacy will continue.
"We would love to continue serving this Thanksgiving meal for the population," she said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company