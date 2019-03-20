JROTC teams take part in Bataan Memorial Death March
Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019 10:17 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Over the weekend, people from across New Mexico came together to take part in the Bataan Memorial Death March.
The March is held every year to honor service members from World War II. It is a marathon across difficult terrain.
Among those participating were two teams from Rio Rancho's Junior ROTC programs. The two teams placed first and second in the race.

Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019
