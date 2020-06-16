Juan de Oñate Monday protest: a timeline

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday evening, a protest calling for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue in Albuquerque turned violent after a demonstrator was shot.
KOB 4’s Megan Abundis was at the scene covering the event when the chaos broke out, including the aftermath that followed on Tuesday.
6:00 p.m. — A protest began in front of the Juan de Oñate statue outside the Albuquerque Museum.
6:15 p.m. — Three counter protesters interrupted the prayer of “The Hail Mary”.
7:00 p.m.— A separate park protest across the street ends and protesters are seen moving into the streets.
7:30 p.m.— A protester is seen taking a knife to the statue.
7:50 p.m.— Things intensify after Steven Baca is seen pushing down at least two protesters.
8:00 p.m.— A chain is wrapped around the Oñate statue and protesters begin to try and take it down. Scott Williams, a protester, is injured after Steven Baca fires his gun four times.
8:10 p.m. — Williams received aid from other protesters. Moments later, New Mexico Civil Guard members and Steven Baca are arrested.
8:25 p.m.— Police deploy tear gas, a flash bang and several nonlethal projectiles on protesters. The crowd disperses.
