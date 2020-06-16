Juan de Oñate Monday protest: a timeline | KOB 4
Juan de Oñate Monday protest: a timeline

Megan Abundis
Created: June 16, 2020 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday evening, a protest calling for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue in Albuquerque turned violent after a demonstrator was shot.

KOB 4’s Megan Abundis was at the scene covering the event when the chaos broke out, including the aftermath that followed on Tuesday.

Click the video above to watch a witness interview and see a breakdown of the protest timeline.

6:00 p.m. — A protest began in front of the Juan de Oñate statue outside the Albuquerque Museum.

6:15 p.m. — Three counter protesters interrupted the prayer of “The Hail Mary”.

7:00 p.m.— A separate park protest across the street ends and protesters are seen moving into the streets.

7:30 p.m.— A protester is seen taking a knife to the statue.

7:50 p.m.— Things intensify after Steven Baca is seen pushing down at least two protesters.

8:00 p.m.— A chain is wrapped around the Oñate statue and protesters begin to try and take it down. Scott Williams, a protester, is injured after Steven Baca fires his gun four times.

8:10 p.m. — Williams received aid from other protesters. Moments later, New Mexico Civil Guard members and Steven Baca are arrested.

8:25 p.m.— Police deploy tear gas, a flash bang and several nonlethal projectiles on protesters. The crowd disperses.


