Juan de Oñate Monday protest: a timeline

6:15 p.m. — Three counter protesters interrupted the prayer of “The Hail Mary”.

7:00 p.m.— A separate park protest across the street ends and protesters are seen moving into the streets.

7:30 p.m.— A protester is seen taking a knife to the statue.

7:50 p.m.— Things intensify after Steven Baca is seen pushing down at least two protesters.

8:00 p.m.— A chain is wrapped around the Oñate statue and protesters begin to try and take it down. Scott Williams, a protester, is injured after Steven Baca fires his gun four times.

8:10 p.m. — Williams received aid from other protesters. Moments later, New Mexico Civil Guard members and Steven Baca are arrested.

8:25 p.m.— Police deploy tear gas, a flash bang and several nonlethal projectiles on protesters. The crowd disperses.