Los Lunas retirement community recognized as one of 50 best in US | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Los Lunas retirement community recognized as one of 50 best in US

Los Lunas retirement community recognized as one of 50 best in US

Marian Camacho
June 04, 2019 11:35 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. - A Los Lunas community has been recognized as one of the "50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States."

Advertisement

Jubilee Los Lunas is the only community in New Mexico to make the list released by Where to Retire. It includes an 11,000 square-foot clubhouse that offers a pool, multipurpose area for outdoor recreation and much more. 

“Moving after retirement doesn’t mean just a new home; it means a new life,” Where to Retire editor Annette Fuller said. “Yes, each of our 50 communities builds attractive homes, but they also nurture new friendships. Most developments offer trails, sports courts, fitness equipment, restaurants, pools and more. The settings are gorgeous, near mountains, oceans, rivers, lakes and low-humidity deserts. Climates generally are mild, allowing daily communes with nature.”

Florida has nine of the winning communities within its state boundaries. 

Click here for the full list of winning communities.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 04, 2019 11:35 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque
Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing
Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Advertisement




Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque
Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque
Las Cruces gets state funding for migrant aid
Las Cruces gets state funding for migrant aid
Food delivery app to launch in Santa Fe, offer up 100 jobs
Food delivery app to launch in Santa Fe, offer up 100 jobs
School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop