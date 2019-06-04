Los Lunas retirement community recognized as one of 50 best in US

Jubilee Los Lunas is the only community in New Mexico to make the list released by Where to Retire. It includes an 11,000 square-foot clubhouse that offers a pool, multipurpose area for outdoor recreation and much more.

“Moving after retirement doesn’t mean just a new home; it means a new life,” Where to Retire editor Annette Fuller said. “Yes, each of our 50 communities builds attractive homes, but they also nurture new friendships. Most developments offer trails, sports courts, fitness equipment, restaurants, pools and more. The settings are gorgeous, near mountains, oceans, rivers, lakes and low-humidity deserts. Climates generally are mild, allowing daily communes with nature.”