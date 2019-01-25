Judge arrested for DWI could face suspension
Nathan O'Neal
January 25, 2019 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The wheels of justice are spinning a little differently for a longtime family court judge who is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash.
Judge Deborah Walker was arrested Wednesday after police say she caused a crash near Rio Grande and Candelaria while driving drunk.
Walker is out of jail but she has not been on the bench since she was arrested. At this point, it’s unclear when or if she will return.
According to the criminal complaint, Walker “had bloodshot water eyes, slurred speech but did not admit to consuming any alcoholic beverages.”
Executive director of the Judicial Standards Commission, Randy Roybal, could not speak specifically about this case. However, he said any disciplinary action – which could include temporary suspension – would have to come from the New Mexico Supreme Court.
“Generally speaking, when a judge is accused of a crime or charged with a crime, the commission takes those matters very seriously,” said Roybal. “Our purpose is first and foremost to protect the public from any improper behavior by a member of the court but also to preserve the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary.”
As of Friday night, the New Mexico Supreme Court had not been handed this issue.
With respect to the DWI case involving Judge Walker, every single judge in metro court has recused themselves from presiding over her case.
Walker’s arraignment has been postponed until a new judge is assigned to her case.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 25, 2019 07:06 PM
Created: January 25, 2019 06:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved