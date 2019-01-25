Judge arrested for DWI could face suspension

According to the criminal complaint, Walker “had bloodshot water eyes, slurred speech but did not admit to consuming any alcoholic beverages.”

Executive director of the Judicial Standards Commission, Randy Roybal, could not speak specifically about this case. However, he said any disciplinary action – which could include temporary suspension – would have to come from the New Mexico Supreme Court.

“Generally speaking, when a judge is accused of a crime or charged with a crime, the commission takes those matters very seriously,” said Roybal. “Our purpose is first and foremost to protect the public from any improper behavior by a member of the court but also to preserve the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary.”

As of Friday night, the New Mexico Supreme Court had not been handed this issue.

With respect to the DWI case involving Judge Walker, every single judge in metro court has recused themselves from presiding over her case.

Walker’s arraignment has been postponed until a new judge is assigned to her case.