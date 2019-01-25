Judge arrested for DWI could face suspension | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Judge arrested for DWI could face suspension

Nathan O'Neal
January 25, 2019 07:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The wheels of justice are spinning a little differently for a longtime family court judge who is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash.

Advertisement

Judge Deborah Walker was arrested Wednesday after police say she caused a crash near Rio Grande and Candelaria while driving drunk.

Walker is out of jail but she has not been on the bench since she was arrested. At this point, it’s unclear when or if she will return.

According to the criminal complaint, Walker “had bloodshot water eyes, slurred speech but did not admit to consuming any alcoholic beverages.”

Executive director of the Judicial Standards Commission, Randy Roybal, could not speak specifically about this case. However, he said any disciplinary action – which could include temporary suspension – would have to come from the New Mexico Supreme Court.

“Generally speaking, when a judge is accused of a crime or charged with a crime, the commission takes those matters very seriously,” said Roybal. “Our purpose is first and foremost to protect the public from any improper behavior by a member of the court but also to preserve the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary.”

As of Friday night, the New Mexico Supreme Court had not been handed this issue.

With respect to the DWI case involving Judge Walker, every single judge in metro court has recused themselves from presiding over her case.

Walker’s arraignment has been postponed until a new judge is assigned to her case.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: January 25, 2019 07:06 PM
Created: January 25, 2019 06:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Another large group of migrants apprehended at New Mexico-Mexico border
Another large group of migrants apprehended at New Mexico-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Advertisement




Another large group of migrants apprehended at New Mexico-Mexico border
Another large group of migrants apprehended at New Mexico-Mexico border
Longest shutdown over: Trump signs bill to reopen government
Donald Trump
New Mexico lawmakers respond to reopening of federal government
New Mexico lawmakers respond to reopening of federal government
Pearce weighs in on Roger Stone indictment as RNC plots 2020 strategy in NM
Pearce weighs in on Roger Stone indictment as RNC plots 2020 strategy in NM
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home