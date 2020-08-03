Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts

Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts

The Associated Press
Updated: August 03, 2020 06:59 AM
Created: August 03, 2020 06:58 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has barred the leader of the group Cowboys for Trump from seeing his son following social media posts and refusing to abide by COVID-19 mask requirements.

District Judge Mary Rosner ruled last month that Couy Griffin can only see his son on Facetime calls after he ignored orders to remove social media photos of his son at Cowboys for Trump events.

Advertisement

His ex-wife, Kourtnie Griffin, says the posts have generated online threats.

The judge says Griffin also has defied health orders to put a mask on his son at public events.

Griffin told The Associated Press he's made sacrifices for his beliefs.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend, police brutality
Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend, police brutality
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
Advertisement


APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much
Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much
Complaint: Spaceport America CEO abused authority on money
Complaint: Spaceport America CEO abused authority on money