Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player
Nathan O'Neal
June 10, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Local judges were in the hot seat Monday night as community members asked questions during a meeting in northeast Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County District Court Judge Charles Brown faced a question about the murder of a UNM baseball player.
Judge Brown released Darian Bashir months before he was accused of killing Jackson Weller.
In February Bashir was arrested after police say he fired a gun from a moving car, narrowly missing nearby officers.
Judge Brown freed Bashir, noting that there was not enough evidence to keep him locked up ahead of a trial.
In May, police say Bashir shot Weller in Nob Hill.
One resident expressed his concern about violent suspects being released from jail as they await a trial.
“Even though you’re innocent until proven guilty, to me, that seems like it should have been taken more into consideration as a danger to the community,” Fred Rose told Judge Brown during the meeting.
When asked directly about Bashir’s release, Judge Brown gave a brief statement.
“I live in this community,” he said. “My wife lives here she, has a business here, I have three of my adult children, I love all of them deeply and I challenge anyone to give me a reason why I would turn someone loose to put any of those people at risk if the law didn't require it.”
The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office reports that 53% of pretrial detention motions have been denied.
Nathan O'Neal
June 10, 2019
