Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player

In February Bashir was arrested after police say he fired a gun from a moving car, narrowly missing nearby officers.

Judge Brown freed Bashir, noting that there was not enough evidence to keep him locked up ahead of a trial.

In May, police say Bashir shot Weller in Nob Hill.

One resident expressed his concern about violent suspects being released from jail as they await a trial.

“Even though you’re innocent until proven guilty, to me, that seems like it should have been taken more into consideration as a danger to the community,” Fred Rose told Judge Brown during the meeting.

When asked directly about Bashir’s release, Judge Brown gave a brief statement.

“I live in this community,” he said. “My wife lives here she, has a business here, I have three of my adult children, I love all of them deeply and I challenge anyone to give me a reason why I would turn someone loose to put any of those people at risk if the law didn't require it.”

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office reports that 53% of pretrial detention motions have been denied.