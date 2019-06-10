Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player

Nathan O'Neal
June 10, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Local judges were in the hot seat Monday night as community members asked questions during a meeting in northeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Bernalillo County District Court Judge Charles Brown faced a question about the murder of a UNM baseball player.

Judge Brown released Darian Bashir months before he was accused of killing Jackson Weller.

In February Bashir was arrested after police say he fired a gun from a moving car, narrowly missing nearby officers.

Judge Brown freed Bashir, noting that there was not enough evidence to keep him locked up ahead of a trial.

In May, police say Bashir shot Weller in Nob Hill.

One resident expressed his concern about violent suspects being released from jail as they await a trial.

“Even though you’re innocent until proven guilty, to me, that seems like it should have been taken more into consideration as a danger to the community,” Fred Rose told Judge Brown during the meeting.

When asked directly about Bashir’s release, Judge Brown gave a brief statement.

“I live in this community,” he said. “My wife lives here she, has a business here, I have three of my adult children, I love all of them deeply and I challenge anyone to give me a reason why I would turn someone loose to put any of those people at risk if the law didn't require it.”

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office reports that 53% of pretrial detention motions have been denied.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: June 10, 2019 10:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood
Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Advertisement




Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player
Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player
4 investigates: Skimmer technology evolves; Under-reporting a problem
4 investigates: Skimmer technology evolves; Under-reporting a problem
Construction on Tin Can Alley ramps up
Construction on Tin Can Alley ramps up
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers