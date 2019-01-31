Judge to retire following DWI arrest | KOB 4
Judge to retire following DWI arrest

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 12:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—An Albuquerque Judge, arrested on suspicion of DWI last week, is planning to retire.

Judge Deborah Walker’s attorney released a statement Thursday on her behalf saying in part, “Judge Walker appreciated the seriousness of the allegations arising out of the Jan. 23 accident and immediately notified Chief Judge Whittaker of her intent to retire.”

According to the statement, Walker has also prepared letters to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and to the Governor to let them know of her intentions to leave the bench.

Judge Walker spent almost 25 years in the judicial branch and 22 years as a district court judge.

She was arrested for DWI Jan. 23 after being involved in a crash. Walker could be heard on lapel video denying drinking and driving multiple times.

Police say she performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 31, 2019 12:10 PM
Created: January 31, 2019 10:45 AM

