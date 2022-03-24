Judge decides suspect in deadly I-25 pursuit will face murder trial

Chase Golightly
SANTA FE, N.M. — New details were revealed Thursday about the deadly I-25 crash that killed two first responders, Santa Fe police officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato. Jeannine Jaramillo sat in front of a judge for her preliminary hearing to determine if the charges of first-degree murder will stay.
Jaramillo sat quietly as a dozen witnesses – both police and other drivers – described what happened as they tried to dodge the oncoming car speeding down the wrong way on I-25. In the end, the judge decided there is enough evidence to move forward with the murder charges.
Some of the witnesses saw the deadly crash happen, while other witnesses included the officers chasing after the car. Prosecutors also showed police dashcam of the pursuit.
One witness described what happened as she was in a semi-truck and came face-to-face with the white car going in the wrong direction. Investigators said Jaramillo was driving that white car after making claims she was kidnapped – that's why police said they continued to chase the car, fearing her life was in danger.
Jaramillo is also facing charges in Cibola County for two similar incidents in Grants last year, months before the deadly Santa Fe crash. It is still being determined if she should stay in jail for those cases. Jaramillo's attorney asked for a continuance last week, which the judge granted.
