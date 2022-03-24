Judge decides suspect in deadly I-25 pursuit will face murder trial

SANTA FE, N.M. — New details were revealed Thursday about the deadly I-25 crash that killed two first responders, Santa Fe police officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato. Jeannine Jaramillo sat in front of a judge for her preliminary hearing to determine if the charges of first-degree murder will stay.

Jaramillo sat quietly as a dozen witnesses – both police and other drivers – described what happened as they tried to dodge the oncoming car speeding down the wrong way on I-25. In the end, the judge decided there is enough evidence to move forward with the murder charges.