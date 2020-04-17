Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order | KOB 4
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2020 04:00 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 02:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge rejected Legacy Church's request to throw out the governor's ban on mass gatherings in places of worship.

On the day before Easter, the governor added places of worship to her Emergency Health Order, which bans gatherings of groups of five or more people.

In the federal lawsuit, Legacy argued that it takes more than five people to put on a service.

The state pointed out that other churches were able to abide by the order, and added that Legacy Church does not have the right to expose the community to possible disease.

Read the full ruling


