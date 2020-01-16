Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nehemiah Griego, who killed five of his family members in 2013, was in court Thursday hoping to stay in the Bernalillo County jail.

In November, Judge Alisa Hart gave Griego 3 life sentences. The defense for Griego said he was getting treatment and counseling while at the Metropolitan Detention Center, so he wanted to serve his sentences there. Judge Hart denied the motion Thursday morning.