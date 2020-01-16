Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nehemiah Griego, who killed five of his family members in 2013, was in court Thursday hoping to stay in the Bernalillo County jail.
In November, Judge Alisa Hart gave Griego 3 life sentences. The defense for Griego said he was getting treatment and counseling while at the Metropolitan Detention Center, so he wanted to serve his sentences there. Judge Hart denied the motion Thursday morning.
The state argued that the judge already gave her sentence and couldn't go back on it. Judge Hart agreed.
During his sentencing hearing, Griego apologized to his family and spoke about the treatment he's gotten so far.
"But what I can do is put the investment that is in me and have a good proper return on it, which I am committed to do," Griego had said at the hearing. "And I do pray for you guys to have healing the way I'm having healing."
Griego will have the possibility of parole after 30 years. It's unclear where he will serve his sentence.
