Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing

Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 16, 2020 10:42 AM
Created: January 16, 2020 09:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nehemiah Griego, who killed five of his family members in 2013, was in court Thursday hoping to stay in the Bernalillo County jail. 

In November, Judge Alisa Hart gave Griego 3 life sentences. The defense for Griego said he was getting treatment and counseling while at the Metropolitan Detention Center, so he wanted to serve his sentences there. Judge Hart denied the motion Thursday morning. 

Advertisement

The state argued that the judge already gave her sentence and couldn't go back on it. Judge Hart agreed.  

During his sentencing hearing, Griego apologized to his family and spoke about the treatment he's gotten so far. 

"But what I can do is put the investment that is in me and have a good proper return on it, which I am committed to do," Griego had said at the hearing. "And I do pray for you guys to have healing the way I'm having healing." 

Griego will have the possibility of parole after 30 years. It's unclear where he will serve his sentence. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Man and dog found dead inside apartment in SE Albuquerque
Police: Man and dog found dead inside apartment in SE Albuquerque
Video: Disruptive passenger forces flight to be diverted to Albuquerque
Video: Disruptive passenger forces flight to be diverted to Albuquerque
Anti-theft plug prevents thieves from stealing cars
Anti-theft plug prevents thieves from stealing cars
RPD: Man shot at officers before turning the gun on himself
RPD: Man shot at officers before turning the gun on himself
Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks
Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks
Advertisement


Police: Man and dog found dead inside apartment in SE Albuquerque
Police: Man and dog found dead inside apartment in SE Albuquerque
Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing
Judge denies motion to change Nehemiah Griego's sentencing
Released prisoners contributing to ABQ crime as recidivism rate hits 10-year high
Released prisoners contributing to ABQ crime as recidivism rate hits 10-year high
AG: New Mexico city violated open records, meetings laws
AG: New Mexico city violated open records, meetings laws
New activity book teaches kids about Bernalillo County government
New activity book teaches kids about Bernalillo County government