Judge denies motion to keep man in jail for reportedly killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

"We're a close family. We're going to miss him," he added.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Daniel Murillo was shot and killed on Nov. 18 off Broken Arrow Road south of Silver City. Court documents show Cody McDonald got into a fight with his ex, and the mother of his child, over child support payments.

McDonald's ex, who was Daniel Murillo's current girlfriend, and Murillo's family said he intervened when McDonald hit the mother of his child.

"He did what any significant other would. It was his girlfriend," said Anjuli Vega, Daniel's aunt.

"After she got hit with a gun, of course he got out to confront him," Alan Murillo added.

Court documents show that Murillo got out of the car that still had McDonald's six-year-old child in it. The child told investigators his dad hit his mom then shot her boyfriend. Murillo was airlifted to El Paso, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Murillo's family said they're upset about what happened after McDonald's arrest.

"I've been in a room when conversations have taken place with families on cases like this. Never in a million years would I imagine that it is my own family that I'm trying to explain these things to," Vega said, who works in the District Attorney's Office.

The state filed a pretrial detention motion to try and keep McDonald locked up by proving he's a danger to the community. Despite other pending charges, one or more other convictions, and failing to appear in court in the past—a judge ruled to let McDonald return home.

"It's just sickening," Vega said.

The pretrial release recommendation document shows that McDonald does not have any violent convictions, but the seriousness of a murder charge may make his riskier to release.

"The man murdered somebody in front of his six-year-old child. And the judge saw fit to let him go. It just doesn't make sense to me either," said Dadan Valencio, Daniel's uncle.

Murillo was killed about two weeks before his 23rd birthday.

"He wasn't the type to back down like that, you know what I mean? He stood for what was right, just like what I taught him," said Alan Murillo.

Court documents show McDonald claimed to have acted in self-defense. The assistant district attorney, who filed the motion to keep McDonald locked up, declined to comment on the judge's decision to release him.

