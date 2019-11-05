Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial | KOB 4
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial

Ryan Laughlin
Created: November 05, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The family of a man who is accused of killing a Marine veteran in Belen believe he is innocent.

Francisco Gomez is accused of shooting Matthew Gurule on a Valencia County road after Gurule refused to hand over his wallet in July.

On Tuesday, Gomez’s lawyer was trying to get Gomez out of jail before his trial for allegedly killing Matthew Gurule.

Gomez’s lawyer asked the judge to release Gomez of his recognizance with an ankle monitor, but the judge ruled against it and referred back to Gomez’s history of violent crimes.

"I've already made a decision on another case that makes this moot,” said Judge James Lawrence Sanchez.

Matthew Gurule’s mother, Sandra Miller, traveled from Texas to be in court for the four minute hearing.

"I like this judge, he's a no nonsense judge,” Miller said.

On the opposite side of the courtroom was Gomez’s mother, father and brother.

They told KOB 4 that they believe Gomez is innocent and that he is being set up for the murder of Matthew Gurule.

Gomez’s family said Gomez would have never used Gurule’s credit cards shortly after he disappeared.

Court documents show Gomez told police he had found the Gurule’s wallet on the side of the road, but his girlfriend told investigators that Gomez was the one who pulled the trigger before she led authorities to Gurule’s body.

"We have the facts and the video and we have a case,” Sandra Miller said. “I'm sorry for his family, but you know, he gets what he deserves."


