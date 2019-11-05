Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial

"I've already made a decision on another case that makes this moot,” said Judge James Lawrence Sanchez.

Matthew Gurule’s mother, Sandra Miller, traveled from Texas to be in court for the four minute hearing.

"I like this judge, he's a no nonsense judge,” Miller said.

On the opposite side of the courtroom was Gomez’s mother, father and brother.

They told KOB 4 that they believe Gomez is innocent and that he is being set up for the murder of Matthew Gurule.

Gomez’s family said Gomez would have never used Gurule’s credit cards shortly after he disappeared.

Court documents show Gomez told police he had found the Gurule’s wallet on the side of the road, but his girlfriend told investigators that Gomez was the one who pulled the trigger before she led authorities to Gurule’s body.

"We have the facts and the video and we have a case,” Sandra Miller said. “I'm sorry for his family, but you know, he gets what he deserves."