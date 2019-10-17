Judge denies release of suspect involved in deadly car crash

The state filed an appeal, but the state Supreme Court has yet to make a decision.

In court Thursday, Groves appeared with her lawyer who argued in court to release her from jail and transfer her into a treatment program.

“Miss Groves has also completed school in custody and has received her diploma,” said Groves’ lawyer.

The judge ruled to keep Groves in custody and referred to her previous history of being released on condition from another case when the crash happened.

“The history of the aggravated fleeing—that was the underlying situation that caused this case and the result, the death of two individuals,” said Judge Brett Loveless.

The state Supreme Court will hear arguments early next month to decide whether they will allow the charge to be changed from first degree to second degree murder.

