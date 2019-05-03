Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Joshua Panas
May 03, 2019 03:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The defense team for Davon Lymon, who was convicted of killing Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster, requested the judge overseeing the case declare a mistrial.
Lymon's attorney say an alternate juror learned information about a witness that was supposed to be kept secret from jurors.
In court Friday, the judge was told the alternate juror's husband told her that lawyers debated whether Savannah Garcia should wear an orange prison jumpsuit while testifying against Lymon.
Garcia was on the motorcycle with Lymon on the night he killed Webster.
During Friday's hearing, the judge asked the alternate juror if she communicated the information she learned to other jurors. She stated that she did not and the judge denied to the request to declare a mistiral and grant a new trial.
Lymon will be sentenced Tuesday.
