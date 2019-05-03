Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer

Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer

Joshua Panas
May 03, 2019 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The defense team for Davon Lymon, who was convicted of killing Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster, requested the judge overseeing the case declare a mistrial.

Advertisement

Lymon's attorney say an alternate juror learned information about a witness that was supposed to be kept secret from jurors.

In court Friday, the judge was told the alternate juror's husband told her that lawyers debated whether Savannah Garcia should wear an orange prison jumpsuit while testifying against Lymon.

Garcia was on the motorcycle with Lymon on the night he killed Webster.

During Friday's hearing, the judge asked the alternate juror if she communicated the information she learned to other jurors. She stated that she did not and the judge denied to the request to declare a mistiral and grant a new trial.

Lymon will be sentenced Tuesday.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: May 03, 2019 03:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Advertisement




Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Trump discusses 'Russian Hoax' in long call with Putin
Donald Trump
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors