Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon

Joshua Panas
January 29, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge has denied a request by former New Mexico Rep. Monica Youngblood to leave New Mexico for her honeymoon.

Youngblood's attorney asked the judge to allow Youngblood to travel to her husband's home in Wisconsin. From there, they were planning to go to Mexico.

Youngblood's attorney said the reservations were pre-paid and made weeks ago.

She was found guilty of DWI in September of 2017. She served one day in jail.

As a condition of her probation, Youngblood is prohibited from using alcohol or drugs.

However, she was accused of violating her probation and diluting her urine before being tested.

The judge did not revoke her probation; however, she was placed on the color system for the next 45 days. That means she will have to call a number every day to see if she was randomly selected to take another test.

Created: January 29, 2019 06:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

