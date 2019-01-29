Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon

She was found guilty of DWI in September of 2017. She served one day in jail.

As a condition of her probation, Youngblood is prohibited from using alcohol or drugs.

However, she was accused of violating her probation and diluting her urine before being tested.

The judge did not revoke her probation; however, she was placed on the color system for the next 45 days. That means she will have to call a number every day to see if she was randomly selected to take another test.