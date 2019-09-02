Judge dismisses lawsuit against BCSO deputy

Patrick Hayes

September 02, 2019 07:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy accused of using excessive force during a 2017 traffic stop.



As KOB 4 previously reported, Dep. Charles Coggins shot and killed Miguel Gonzalez in July 2017 after Gonzalez fled from a traffic stop.



According to U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales, “A reasonable jury could not conclude that Coggins' use of force violated Gonzalez's fourth amendment right."



Even though the judge dismissed the case, Gonzales, in his memo, wrote: "The court finds it troubling that BCSO concededly failed to adequately investigate the shooting."



In the lawsuit, Gonzalez’s family accused Coggins of not turning on his belt tape.



They also said investigators didn’t take video of the crime scene or preserve any of the bloodstained evidence.



BCSO argued that Coggins’ belt tape did not work and the only reason they didn’t keep certain pieces of evidence was because it would only have one person’s blood on it – Gonzalez’s.



On Monday, a spokesperson with BCSO said she could not comment on if anything has changed as a result of the 2017 or lawsuit because it could still be pending litigation.



She did say that Coggins is still working with the sheriff’s office and is working his normal assignment.

