Judge dismisses one of New Mexico’s education lawsuits

Curbing in-person schooling has been at the center of the state’s approach to preventing the spread of the virus and a reduction of illness and death.

Citing a vulnerable population with underlying conditions, high household densities and poor access to healthcare, New Mexico officials have taken one of the most aggressive approaches to curbing coronavirus spread.

That has included a virtual ban on in-person learning, with some exceptions for kindergarten, elementary, and special needs students.

The approach has earned the ire of some parents, school boards and local administrators.

A coalition of school districts is suing the department, saying it overstepped its authority to restrict in-person schooling and staffing decisions during the pandemic.

Last week, an ongoing lawsuit over access to education was expanded, arguing that the state hasn’t used its authority enough. In a motion, lawyers representing the plaintiffs in Martinez/Yazzie demanded that public school students get laptops and internet access.