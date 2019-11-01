Judge: Double homicide suspect to remain in jail until trial | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 01, 2019 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of killing two brothers in their own home will remain in jail until trial. A judge placed a no bond hold on 19-year-old Isaac Jaramillo Friday.

Jaramillo was arrested Oct. 29, after more than a year on the run. Prosecutors believe he murdered David and Anthony Lopez in their Meadow Lake home last year. Police said he also shot another person. 

While Jaramillo was being escorted to jail in Los Lunas, he claimed he acted in self defense

"I'm sorry," he said. "I didn't wanna do it." 

Jaramillo is facing two open counts of murder and an aggravated battery charge. 


