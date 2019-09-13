Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse | KOB 4
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse

Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
September 13, 2019 01:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A former Roman Catholic priest found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse in New Mexico has been sentenced to 30 and a half years in prison. Judge Martha Vazquez said this is the worst sex crime case she has ever seen. 
    
Federal prosecutors requested a sentence of more than 30 years in prison for Arthur Perrault, once a pastor at an Albuquerque parish and a chaplain at Kirtland Air Force Base. The 81-year-old maintained his innocence throughout his trial in April.
    
A jury found him guilty of sexually abusing an altar boy at the base in Albuquerque and a veterans' cemetery in Santa Fe. Both sites are within federal jurisdiction.
    
He vanished from New Mexico in 1992 as he faced accusations that he had sexually assaulted children. He was captured in Morocco and returned to the United States in 2017.

Credits

Updated: September 13, 2019 01:02 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 12:43 PM

