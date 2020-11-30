Judge hears testimony in murder case of 9-year-old girl

According to police, Morfin’s mom, Selina Morfin, called police in January 2019 for help finding her 9-year-old niece, who was missing from their home.

Selina’s boyfriend described what happened next.

"Me and the lady cop got into her trooper with Jeremiah and he told us where to go and he told us exactly where he put the body. And we walked over there and the lady cop was so scared. She didn't know what the hell to do, and I just kept saying, you better tell her. There's more cops coming. I'm not your friend right now, I'm not your enemy, I'm not nothing. I just want to know what's happening,” Herrera said.

Several APD officers also testified about what happened that night.

"At that point I flashed my light into the tunnel with Jeramiah there and I looked in and I stated that I did not see her inside the tunnel. He then advised that he placed her— it was a 'T' shape at the end. He advised that he had placed her tucked in on the right side of the T-shape tunnel,” an officer said.

Morfin has been in custody since he was 15 and will remain behind bars until his trial where he will be tried as an adult.