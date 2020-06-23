Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales

"Gonzales was observed to be in the presence of the children without supervision for several minutes," the report states.

One of his conditions of release is that he is not to have contact with anyone under 18 without supervision by another adult.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Charles Brown ruled against revoking Fabian Gonzales' conditions of release. He also modified the conditions – giving Gonzales permission to leave the county during work hours and to be in the presence of children.

However, Judge Brown denied the defense's request to have Gonzales taken off GPS monitoring.

This is a developing story. Patrick Hayes will have the full story tonight on KOB 4.