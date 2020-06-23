Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fabian Gonzales will get to stay out of jail before his trial, even after allegedly breaking his conditions of release.
Gonzales, one of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, was released from jail in November 2019. He faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.
According to court documents, Gonzales was recently evicted and told his supervising officer that he would be staying at motels until he could find a new residence.
A few days later, staff with Healthcare for the Homeless reported that Gonzales had been at their facility with his girlfriend and her children.
"Gonzales was observed to be in the presence of the children without supervision for several minutes," the report states.
One of his conditions of release is that he is not to have contact with anyone under 18 without supervision by another adult.
At a hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Charles Brown ruled against revoking Fabian Gonzales' conditions of release. He also modified the conditions – giving Gonzales permission to leave the county during work hours and to be in the presence of children.
However, Judge Brown denied the defense's request to have Gonzales taken off GPS monitoring.
