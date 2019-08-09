Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
Christina Rodriguez
August 09, 2019 04:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nehemiah Griego, who killed five of his family members in 2013, will be sentenced as an adult.
Judge Alisa Hart ruled that Griego is not amenable to treatment.
Griego shot and killed his parents and three young siblings when he was just 15 years old.
A sentencing date has not been announced yet.
Attorney General Hector Balderas released the following statement:
"I am grateful to the Court for their decision, and I am hopeful that justice will finally be served for the victims and survivors."
