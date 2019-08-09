Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult | KOB 4
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult

Christina Rodriguez
August 09, 2019 04:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nehemiah Griego, who killed five of his family members in 2013, will be sentenced as an adult. 

Judge Alisa Hart ruled that Griego is not amenable to treatment.

Griego shot and killed his parents and three young siblings when he was just 15 years old. 

A sentencing date has not been announced yet. 

Attorney General Hector Balderas released the following statement: 

"I am grateful to the Court for their decision, and I am hopeful that justice will finally be served for the victims and survivors."

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 09, 2019 04:32 PM
Created: August 09, 2019 03:46 PM

