Judge OK's MDC inmates to use medical marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A district court judge ruled this week that the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center must let inmates access medical marijuana if a doctor prescribes it.

The ruling includes not penalizing people under house arrest for their medical use, which was the situation for a New Mexico man, Joe Montano. Jacob Candelaria, Albuquerque lawyer and state senator, represents Montano and made the challenge in court.