Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars

Kai Porter
October 22, 2019 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque judge ordered a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and infecting five children with diseases to remain behind bars.

Advertisement

Judge Charles Brown decided that Anthony Padilla would pose a risk to the public despite the fact that Padilla does not have a criminal history.

“In this matter, I do find that the defendant is a danger to the community and that there are no conditions that would reasonably protect the community,” Judge Brown said. “So, you'll remain in custody until this matter is resolved."

Prosecutors said the victims ranged in age from one year old to eight years old.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: October 22, 2019 05:36 PM
Created: October 22, 2019 04:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

AFR: Person dead in house fire
AFR: Person dead in house fire
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
Mayor Keller says killing of woman playing Pokemon Go is 'saddening and angering'
Mayor Keller says killing of woman playing Pokemon Go is 'saddening and angering'
Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Advertisement



NMSP officer injured in deadly crash with wrong-way driver
NMSP officer injured in deadly crash with wrong-way driver
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Mayor Keller says killing of woman playing Pokemon Go is 'saddening and angering'
Mayor Keller says killing of woman playing Pokemon Go is 'saddening and angering'
AFR: Person dead in house fire
AFR: Person dead in house fire