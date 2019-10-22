Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Kai Porter
October 22, 2019 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque judge ordered a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and infecting five children with diseases to remain behind bars.
Judge Charles Brown decided that Anthony Padilla would pose a risk to the public despite the fact that Padilla does not have a criminal history.
“In this matter, I do find that the defendant is a danger to the community and that there are no conditions that would reasonably protect the community,” Judge Brown said. “So, you'll remain in custody until this matter is resolved."
Prosecutors said the victims ranged in age from one year old to eight years old.
