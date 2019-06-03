Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash

Martinez had been in trouble with the law for speeding two times before the crash.

However, the state failed to tell the judge about those incidents when Martinez’s conditions of release were originally set in May.

“Can you tell me why the state wouldn't put Judge Whitaker on notice of these circumstances at the time that you originally set conditions of release?” Judge Flores asked the attorney representing the state.

“That was an oversight on the state's part your honor,” the attorney said.

The oversight was not a good enough excuse for Judge Flores to change Martinez’s conditions of release.

The decision was another blow to the families of Kayden and Jakob Montoya, both of whom were killed in the crash.

“It's already been extremely arduous to watch him walk out every time we come,” said James Montoya. “It's hard to think of him driving. It's also hard for us to think of him being a free man, accused of homicide.”

Martinez is charged with killing the two cousins in November.

He reportedly blew through the intersection of Universe and Irving, going more than 100 miles per hour.

The family hopes Martinez learned his lesson and doesn’t speed while he awaits trial.

“All we can hope for is that he has learned something already and doesn't endanger anyone else with his driving habits,”

Martinez’s trial is scheduled to take place in July 2020.