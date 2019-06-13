Judge released man arrested for exposing himself to woman in Hobby Lobby | KOB 4
Judge released man arrested for exposing himself to woman in Hobby Lobby

Megan Abundis
June 13, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just hours after 28-year-old James Chavez was arrested, he was released from custody. He was arrested for exposing himself to a woman in the Cottonwood Hobby Lobby

"It's very frustrating that this guy... he's out there, free to do whatever he wants to anyone he wants," the woman said after she found out he was already released from custody. 

Police said that Chavez had put his exposed genitals just inches from her face and then ran away. 

"It's mind boggling why you would ever think someone would want that," she said. "It's completely unsolicited." 

Police believe that Chavez has done this at the nearby Walmart and Target. They got a warrant and arrested him 48 hours within the Hobby Lobby incident. 

Chavez was charged with 3 misdemeanors for what reportedly happened at Hobby Lobby, Target, and Walmart. However, the courts can not hold people on anything less than a felony. 

"It's not acceptable, it's not okay, I'm very disgusted with the way this way handled," the woman said. "I'm absolutely furious." 

Chavez is also accused of exposing himself to a woman in the Bosque in 2018. The state wanted to keep him behind bars, but a judge released him. 

With these new charges, prosecutors said Chavez violated his terms of release – so they are filing a motion to have him put in jail. 

Court officials told KOB 4 that Chavez is wearing a GPS tracker and is scheduled to be back in front of a judge next month. 

Police believe Chavez has more victims. Investigators are encouraging those victims to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. 

