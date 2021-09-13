Judge rules Eddy Aragon can stay on mayoral ballot

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– A judge ruled that Eddy Aragon can stay on the ballot for the November mayoral race.
The decision was a response to a petition filed August 31 by an Albuquerque voter. The petition requested the judge make Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover remove Aragon from the ballot because of his living situation.
In an interview with KOB 4's Chris Ramirez, Aragon stated he lived at his southeast Albuquerque radio station building. Aragon did the interview after formally announcing his mayoral candidacy August 24.
