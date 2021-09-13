Judge rules Eddy Aragon can stay on mayoral ballot | KOB 4

Judge rules Eddy Aragon can stay on mayoral ballot

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 13, 2021 10:56 AM
Created: September 13, 2021 10:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– A judge ruled that Eddy Aragon can stay on the ballot for the November mayoral race. 

The decision was a response to a petition filed August 31 by an Albuquerque voter. The petition requested the judge make Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover remove Aragon from the ballot because of his living situation.

In an interview with KOB 4's Chris Ramirez, Aragon stated he lived at his southeast Albuquerque radio station building. Aragon did the interview after formally announcing his mayoral candidacy August 24


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Local family furious with loved one's death by serial drunk driver
Local family furious with loved one's death by serial drunk driver
APD arrests four serial shoplifters in Home Depot operation
APD arrests four serial shoplifters in Home Depot operation
Afghan refugee helps others resettle in Albuquerque
Afghan refugee helps others resettle in Albuquerque
Fatal head-on collision closes WB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Fatal head-on collision closes WB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Judge rules Eddy Aragon can stay on mayoral ballot
Judge rules Eddy Aragon can stay on mayoral ballot