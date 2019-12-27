Judge rules to allow city councilors to sue Las Vegas mayor

City councilors said the mayor abused her power and undermined the city council’s authority.

“Our requests are not respected, our votes are not respected and were dismissed. They're ignored,” said Councilwoman Barbara Casey.

In a lawsuit filed in March, Casey and Romero pointed to one possible abuse of power when the mayor removed the city clerk from her post and put her on paid leave indefinitely after the city council voted against it.

“She's still to this day is on leave and that's wrong. That's wrong for the taxpayers and that's wrong for the community,” Romero said.

The mayor’s attorney Carlos Quinones argued to have the lawsuit thrown out on the spot, stating the mayor did not break any laws. The judge, however, disagreed.

Mayor Gurule-Giron faces six criminal charges that include bribery.

The KOB 4 Investigates team first exposed how the mayor was being investigated for allegedly rigging lucrative city projects for her boyfriend.

Councilor Casey said this latest court victory is a step toward accountability.

“I'm very happy with the results,” she said. “I think the judge understood where we're coming from and he took into consideration the damage that we have had to endure because of the actions of the mayor and it's a true abuse of power on her part.”

The mayor’s attorney declined to comment on the judge’s decision. It is still unclear how quickly the lawsuit will move through.

The mayor is expected to make her first appearance in court for her criminal charges in early January.