Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case | KOB 4

Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case

Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case

The Associated Press
Updated: July 16, 2021 11:37 AM
Created: July 16, 2021 11:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque married couple who pleaded guilty in 2019 but then failed to appear for sentencing in an $11 million fraud case involving a firm that provided guardianship and other services to people with special needs now face years in prison.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Susan K. Harris to 47 years in prison and William S. Harris to 15 years and also ordered them to pay restitution to victims.

Susan Harris was president of Ayudando Guardians Inc. and William Harris worked as a guardian.

Federal Judge Martha Vazquez said the criminal conduct left many former clients destitute and homeless.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Changes in store for Zoo Nights
Changes in store for Zoo Nights
New buildings planned for Central and Broadway
New buildings planned for Central and Broadway
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit
Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit
Study details correlation between legalizing marijuana and increasing home values
Study details correlation between legalizing marijuana and increasing home values