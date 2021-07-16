Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case

The Associated Press
Updated: July 16, 2021 11:37 AM
Created: July 16, 2021 11:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque married couple who pleaded guilty in 2019 but then failed to appear for sentencing in an $11 million fraud case involving a firm that provided guardianship and other services to people with special needs now face years in prison.
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Susan K. Harris to 47 years in prison and William S. Harris to 15 years and also ordered them to pay restitution to victims.
Susan Harris was president of Ayudando Guardians Inc. and William Harris worked as a guardian.
Federal Judge Martha Vazquez said the criminal conduct left many former clients destitute and homeless.
