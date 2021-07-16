Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque married couple who pleaded guilty in 2019 but then failed to appear for sentencing in an $11 million fraud case involving a firm that provided guardianship and other services to people with special needs now face years in prison.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Susan K. Harris to 47 years in prison and William S. Harris to 15 years and also ordered them to pay restitution to victims.