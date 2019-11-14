Judge sentences man in CNM lecture hall for future law professionals

Police took the man back to MDC to serve his minimum jail time.

"Seeing the person get handcuffed at the end really hits you with reality,” said CNM student Madison Griego. “The consequences that it has not only on yourself, but the community.”

"It's different seeing it in-person than hearing about on the news or seeing it in media of sorts,” said CNM student Nick Pierce.

Judge Gonzales said she hoped students learned something valuable.

"I hope so, I hope at least one or two were affected by this,” she said.

By seeing the process take place, Judge Gonzales said she hopes students will have a better grasp on how the legal system works.