Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest
Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest

Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest

Christina Rodriguez
February 15, 2019 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Friday afternoon, a judge set the conditions of release for former Catholic priest Marvin Archuleta.

He will be released on constant GPS monitoring and banned from being around children. 

Thursday afternoon, a Santa Fe grand jury returned an indictment against Archuleta, finding probable cause to believe Archuleta committed two first-degree felonies, including rape and kidnapping

"We are prepared to move forward and to seek justice at trial for these unspeakable acts," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. 

A trial will be scheduled at a later date. 

Christina Rodriguez


February 15, 2019 06:36 PM

