Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest
Christina Rodriguez
February 15, 2019 06:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Friday afternoon, a judge set the conditions of release for former Catholic priest Marvin Archuleta.
He will be released on constant GPS monitoring and banned from being around children.
Thursday afternoon, a Santa Fe grand jury returned an indictment against Archuleta, finding probable cause to believe Archuleta committed two first-degree felonies, including rape and kidnapping.
"We are prepared to move forward and to seek justice at trial for these unspeakable acts," said Attorney General Hector Balderas.
A trial will be scheduled at a later date.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 15, 2019 06:36 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved