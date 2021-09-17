Judge sides with governor on New Mexico's vaccine mandate

However, a judge ruled the governor's vaccine mandate is not depriving them of their rights because the fair is offering full refunds and there is an option to show animals in Roswell.

Dunn, who is also representing a nurse who is required to get vaccinated because she is a health care worker, is continuing the legal fight.

"We already filed an appeal," Dunn said. He is hoping to take his constitutional argument all the way to the Supreme Court.

The governor has been very successful with the legal challenges.

"These policies are backed by the science, they are informed by public health expertise, and they have saved and are saving lives here in New Mexico," said Tripp Stelnicki, the director of communications for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.