Judge: Steven Baca will be released ahead of trial | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 22, 2020 11:07 AM
Created: June 22, 2020 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steven Baca appeared in court Monday morning. He will be released from custody and required to report to pretrial services. 

Judge Charles Brown ordered Baca to not attend any protests or have contact with any witnesses. He is also not allowed to carry a weapon.

According to police, Baca shot a protester multiple times during a demonstration calling for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue near Old Town.

Baca faces two counts of battery and an aggravated battery charge against three women at the protest. District Attorney Raul Torrez dropped the charges for the shooting. 

"But, I want to make it absolutely clear: the reason he is not facing that charge right now is because the investigation is not complete," Torrez said. 

New Mexico State Police are now in charge of the investigation – quickly working to identify key witnesses and gather video and documents. Torrez has been critical of APD's handling of the shooting and has raised concerns over how APD failed to gather key witnesses

On Friday morning, Baca's attorney Jason Bowles filed a motion asking for his release. Bowles claims "the State has not even interviewed these alleged victims," and therefore there is no basis for his felony charge of aggravated battery. 

He stated, "We do not even know if 'Jane Doe' will eventually come forward. In essence, the information can support only misdemeanor charges and there is no basis to detain Mr. Baca on preventative detention." 


