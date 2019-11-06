Judge: Suspect in Victoria Martens case will be released from jail

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens will be released from jail. Fabian Gonzales had a court hearing Wednesday in front of Judge Charles Brown.
Judge Brown denied a motion from the state for pretrial detention for Gonzales, saying the state didn't prove he's a danger to the community. Judge Brown is releasing Gonzales to pretrial services, who will find housing for him.
Pretrial services will also decide if Gonzales will need to wear an ankle monitor.
There's been an ongoing appeal on the use of evidence in Gonzales' trial. His cousin, Jessica Kelley, and Victoria's mom, Michelle, have already taken plea deals in the murder case.
If pretrial services can't find housing for Gonzales, the judge will reassess the decision. It's unclear when Gonzales will be released.
