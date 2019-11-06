Judge: Suspect in Victoria Martens case will be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens will be released from jail. Fabian Gonzales had a court hearing Wednesday in front of Judge Charles Brown.

Judge Brown denied a motion from the state for pretrial detention for Gonzales, saying the state didn't prove he's a danger to the community. Judge Brown is releasing Gonzales to pretrial services, who will find housing for him.