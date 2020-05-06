Judges face difficulties as courts max out resources to keep cases moving

He says these changes have involved a lot of technical setup.

“You really don’t know what the character of people are or institutions are until you have something like this happen, and then you see how folks respond. I can’t help myself but to say I’m incredibly proud of our employees, of our judges, our hearing officers, our staff,” Whitaker said.

Judges often take time in a hearing to make sure the defendant really knows what’s going on. That’s much more difficult when they can’t see them in-person.

“It’s sometimes more helpful to be able to assess whether somebody is understanding what you’re telling them, or understanding what’s going on when they’re standing in front of you,” Whitaker said. “We can take a look at them, see how they’re responding, how their body language is, and then if we see that there may be an issue there we can address it right there.”

The backlog of cases is building, but Whitaker thinks it won’t be as big as some fear.

KOB 4 asked him if there’s anything else the courts can do to expand their resources to handle it. He says they can’t. They’re maxed out.

“I think we’ve really been trying to exhaust all of the avenues we can to keep these cases moving forward,” he said. “I know that there are some attorneys that would like to have certain things heard up to this point, but we’re under Supreme Court order to make sure that we’re keeping the doors open and moving cases forward, but they really have to be essential and critical and really necessary proceedings going forward.”

Whitaker says the next few months to a year are going to be a strain on the courts, but he does think there are lessons everyone has learned that can make the court system run even more efficiently when things get back to normal.