Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order

Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order

The Associated Press
Updated: August 04, 2020 09:00 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 08:58 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Supreme Court is weighing whether the governor has the authority to levy hefty fines against businesses as she enforces a public health order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Oral arguments were scheduled for Tuesday in the case pitting Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham against business owners who have questioned recent health orders spurred by the pandemic.

Advertisement

The original lawsuit contends that violations of public health orders only can be sanctioned with $100 fine and up to six months in jail, and says the administration has overstepped its authority by invoking larger fines.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Advertisement


Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute
SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute