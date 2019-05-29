Judy Chicago museum set to open in July

Chicago's feminist art nonprofit, Through the Flower, owns a building in downtown Belen. She wanted the city to help pay for her gallery, but the Belen City Council said no.

A number of pastors were at the packed city council meeting where they called Chicago's work inappropriate and pornographic.

Despite the backlash, Cordova told KOB 4 that they are moving forward with the museum honoring Chicago.

Through the Flower raised $30,000 and Cordova donated $10,000 of his mayoral salary to help build the museum.

The space is still under renovation.