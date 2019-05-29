Judy Chicago museum set to open in July
May 29, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A controversial museum showcasing Judy Chicago's art is set for a grand opening in July.
"Judy Chicago is a beacon for the art community in Belen and throughout New Mexico," said Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova.
Cordova and Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto had both competed for Judy Chicago to open a gallery in their city.
Chicago's feminist art nonprofit, Through the Flower, owns a building in downtown Belen. She wanted the city to help pay for her gallery, but the Belen City Council said no.
A number of pastors were at the packed city council meeting where they called Chicago's work inappropriate and pornographic.
Despite the backlash, Cordova told KOB 4 that they are moving forward with the museum honoring Chicago.
Through the Flower raised $30,000 and Cordova donated $10,000 of his mayoral salary to help build the museum.
The space is still under renovation.
