'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media | KOB 4
Advertisement

'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media

Associated Press
May 05, 2019 09:44 AM

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (AP) - The stars of the latest installment in the "Jumanji" franchise have posted to social media about their experiences while filming in New Mexico.
    
The Farmington Daily Times reported Friday that the cast and crew of the forthcoming "Jumanji" sequel have completed filming in Farmington.
    
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black shared photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube about their time in the city 182 miles (293 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.
    
Hart and Johnson expressed gratitude and admiration for the Navajo Nation.
    
Johnson trained at Defined Fitness and said that while he required security to hold back overzealous fans, he can "highly recommend" the gym.
    
Black filmed himself playing - and losing - shuffleboard among the locals at Three Rivers Tap & Game Room.
    
"It's a rad little town," Black said.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: May 05, 2019 09:44 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill
Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill
UNM baseball player shot, killed in Nob Hill
UNM baseball player shot, killed in Nob Hill
13-year-old cancer survivor inspires others at head-shaving fundraiser
13-year-old cancer survivor inspires others at head-shaving fundraiser
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Advertisement




13-year-old cancer survivor inspires others at head-shaving fundraiser
13-year-old cancer survivor inspires others at head-shaving fundraiser
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill
Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill
Memorial ride honors New Mexico's fallen officers
Memorial ride honors New Mexico's fallen officers
6 harassment complaints filed at New Mexico State Capitol
6 harassment complaints filed at New Mexico State Capitol