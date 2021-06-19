Juneteenth: Albuquerque celebrates holiday with 3-day downtown festival | KOB 4

Juneteenth: Albuquerque celebrates holiday with 3-day downtown festival

Juneteenth: Albuquerque celebrates holiday with 3-day downtown festival

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 19, 2021 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Juneteenth has brought food, live music, dancing and hundreds of people to downtown Albuquerque's Civic Plaza. 

Juneteenth, the now federal holiday, was first celebrated in 1866 in Texas. It is also known as Emancipation Day.

Albuquerque's 3-day festival was put together by community organizations and featured collaborations with Meow Wolf and New Mexico United. 

This year's celebrations also marks the first year the City of Albuquerque will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. 

To find more information about the festival, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico jail guard hospitalized in Texas with stab wounds
New Mexico jail guard hospitalized in Texas with stab wounds
Former cabinet secretary for NM Taxation and Revenue found guilty of 2 felonies
Former cabinet secretary for NM Taxation and Revenue found guilty of 2 felonies
Vax 2 the Max: First round of prospective winners are from ABQ, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Ruidoso
Vax 2 the Max: First round of prospective winners are from ABQ, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Ruidoso
New Mexico to fully reopen July 1 with no pandemic restrictions
New Mexico to fully reopen July 1 with no pandemic restrictions
New Mexico water provider stops diverting from Rio Grande
New Mexico water provider stops diverting from Rio Grande