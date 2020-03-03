Juniper causing problems for allergy sufferers | KOB 4
Juniper causing problems for allergy sufferers

Joshua Panas
Created: March 03, 2020 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than two weeks before spring, New Mexicans are starting to feel their allergies come on.

It's especially bad right now for people who are allergic to juniper.

“For the past three to four weeks, it's either moderate or high levels,” Dr. Osman Dokmeci. The first part of all allergy treatment starts with allergen awareness.

People need to know what they’re allergic to, and what requires a trip to an allergist. People with extreme allergies may require medication, such as antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays and eye drops.

The City of Albuquerque tracks 20 types of pollen through the season at two sample sites across the city.

Click here for the city’s allergy report


