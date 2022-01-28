Jurassic Quest returns to Expo New Mexico this weekend | KOB 4

Jurassic Quest returns to Expo New Mexico this weekend

Brianna Wilson
Updated: January 28, 2022 08:39 AM
Created: January 28, 2022 08:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A prehistoric journey millions of years in the making will be culminating this weekend at Expo New Mexico.

Jurassic Quest will be open Jan. 28-30 at Expo New Mexico for kids – and slightly-older kids – to live out their dreams of riding a dinosaur and doing a fossil dig with many real dinosaur fossils destined to be discovered. 

The attraction will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday – and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase on their website. Kids and adults tickets are $22 each, senior tickets are $19 and the kids' unlimited pass is at $36.

This morning, Brianna Wilson spoke to dinosaur handler Angel Rivera and dinosaur trainer Roarin' Riley Smith about what to expect at Jurassic Quest this weekend. (Click the video above to view the full interview.)


