Jury begins deliberations in Elexus Groves murder trial

A New Mexico Supreme Court ruling – based off this case – opens the door to the possibility of murder charges for someone fleeing police.

"The state's not arguing that she intended to crash," the prosecution said. "She was trying to get away. That was the motive, she was fleeing from police."

Her defense argues it was an accident, while the prosecution is aiming to prove Groves is a murderer. The other path to a murder conviction is proving that Groves acted with a depraved mind.

"That's a conscious act to engage in that type of behavior, just to floor it," the prosecution said.

The murder trial remains in the hands of the jury at this time.