Jury deliberates in Leland Hust trial

However, the defense asked jurors to be critical of the evidence, and to consider what evidence may be missing.

"Leland did not do this Jade because he is incapable, mentally, of committing these crimes in the way they were committed. And without a trace of evidence outside jade's bedroom," said defense attorney Graham Dumas.

With no eyewitnesses - and no one in the house when Ariana was killed, how the jury will view the DNA evidence will be crucial.

It appears there are some differing opinions on the jury. They had a question read from the judge asking if a hung jury is a possibility in the case.

The judge instructed the jury to continue deliberating.