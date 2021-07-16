Jury finds Mark Redwine guilty of murder, child abuse resulting in death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 16, 2021 03:00 PM
Created: July 16, 2021 08:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury Friday found Mark Redwine guilty of murder in the second degree and child abuse resulting in death.
Redwine's teenage son, Dylan, was killed in 2012.
Prosecutors said Mark disposed of Dylan's body in the mountains near his home near Durango, Colorado.
The defense claimed Dylan was killed by wild animals after he wandered from his father's home.
Redwine will be held without bond.
The judge scheduled sentencing arguments for Oct. 8. Redwine faces 48 years in prison.
