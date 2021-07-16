Jury finds Mark Redwine guilty of murder, child abuse resulting in death | KOB 4

Jury finds Mark Redwine guilty of murder, child abuse resulting in death

Jury finds Mark Redwine guilty of murder, child abuse resulting in death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 16, 2021 03:00 PM
Created: July 16, 2021 08:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury Friday found Mark Redwine guilty of murder in the second degree and child abuse resulting in death.

Redwine's teenage son, Dylan, was killed in 2012.

Prosecutors said Mark disposed of Dylan's body in the mountains near his home near Durango, Colorado.

The defense claimed Dylan was killed by wild animals after he wandered from his father's home.

Redwine will be held without bond.

The judge scheduled sentencing arguments for Oct. 8. Redwine faces 48 years in prison.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Changes in store for Zoo Nights
Changes in store for Zoo Nights
New buildings planned for Central and Broadway
New buildings planned for Central and Broadway
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit
Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit
Study details correlation between legalizing marijuana and increasing home values
Study details correlation between legalizing marijuana and increasing home values