Jury hears dispatch recordings from night APD officer was killed

Prosecutors also played recordings from dispatch that detailed the seconds after Webster was shot.

Webster's widow, Michelle Carlino-Webster, held back tears as she listened to the recording.

An APD officer who knew Webster took the stand and described the moment he heard the call go out on the radio.

“When I heard his voice, it wasn't right. There was a panic, his tone was off,” said APD officer Douglas Moore. “Just knowing that it wasn't right, I just started to the area."

The defense is not denying Lymon shot Webster. However, they say he acted in self-defense.

Even if the jury finds Lymon not guilty, he's already serving nearly four decades in prison after being convicted on federal gun and drug charges.

He was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on the night that he shot Webster.