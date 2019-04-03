Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial | KOB 4
Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial

April 03, 2019 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A witness to the shooting of Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster testified at the Davon Lymon’s trial on Wednesday.

"He shot four or five times,” Gregory Ross said.

Ross said he was afraid a gunfight was going to break out.

Once Lymon ran by him, Ross said he checked on officer Webster and call 911.

Terrell Milford testified that he sold Lymon the gun he used to kill officer Webster.

Millford said he arranged for an online purchase though the website armslist.com

"He looked at it for just a few seconds and said, ‘OK, I'll take it.”

Millford said Lymon told him his name was DeMarcus Martinez.

Milford admits to not seeing any identification, but accepting $360 for the gun.

As a convicted felon, Lymon was not supposed to be in possession of a gun.

Updated: April 03, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: April 03, 2019 04:04 PM

