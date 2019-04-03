Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial

Once Lymon ran by him, Ross said he checked on officer Webster and call 911.

Terrell Milford testified that he sold Lymon the gun he used to kill officer Webster.

Millford said he arranged for an online purchase though the website armslist.com

"He looked at it for just a few seconds and said, ‘OK, I'll take it.”

Millford said Lymon told him his name was DeMarcus Martinez.

Milford admits to not seeing any identification, but accepting $360 for the gun.

As a convicted felon, Lymon was not supposed to be in possession of a gun.