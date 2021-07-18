Jury selection begins Monday in case of revenge gone wrong

In an interview with detectives, Garcia was asked if he knew who he killed, and he replied, “I didn’t.”

This isn’t the only time Garcia has tried to killed Mattock, 20 days after the party, Garcia allegedly mistook Cayla Campos's car for Mattock's and fired his gun into the car, killing Campos while she was playing Pokémon Go.

The defense is requesting the court to exclude all evidence related to the Campos homicide in this trial.