'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child

“All I know is there was an argument,” the woman said. “I came over here and the house was destroyed. I don't know anything else.”

Police were unable to locate Zamora after an hours-long standoff Monday night.

Meanwhile, a picture of Zamora that was posted on social media shows him posing with a gun.

His relative said the picture doesn't depict the teenager she knows.

“I can't defend him, nor can I say anything different but he's not a bad child,” she said.

The woman had a message for the family of the mail carrier.

“I apologize for any turmoil you guys are feeling, I apologize that this is happening,” she said.

The woman also had a message for the teenage suspect.

“Just come home, hito,” she said. “Everything will be fine. We'll help you.”