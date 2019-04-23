'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child | KOB 4
'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child

Kassi Nelson
April 23, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A family member of the 17-year-old who is accused of shooting a mail carrier was shocked when she heard the news.

“I don't know him to be like that,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “He's sweet, he's loving. He loves his sister, he loves his mom.”

Police believe the mail carrier, Jose Hernandez, was trying to defuse a confrontation between 17-year-old Xavier Zamora and his mother before being shot.

“All I know is there was an argument,” the woman said. “I came over here and the house was destroyed. I don't know anything else.”

Police were unable to locate Zamora after an hours-long standoff Monday night.

Meanwhile, a picture of Zamora that was posted on social media shows him posing with a gun.

His relative said the picture doesn't depict the teenager she knows.

“I can't defend him, nor can I say anything different but he's not a bad child,” she said.

The woman had a message for the family of the mail carrier.

“I apologize for any turmoil you guys are feeling, I apologize that this is happening,” she said.

The woman also had a message for the teenage suspect.

“Just come home, hito,” she said. “Everything will be fine. We'll help you.”

